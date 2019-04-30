“Last month, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced a new direction for his company,” Ian Sherr reports for CNET.

“Apple TV Plus, a video streaming service; Apple Arcade, a paid package of games; and Apple News Plus, a subscription service to articles from about 300 magazines and newspapers — they’re the future of Apple’s growth. The company’s even creating Apple Card, a credit card, with cash back for people who buy products directly from the company.”

MacDailyNews Note: Apple Card offers cash back even when you do not buy “products directly from the company.”

The facts:

• Get 3% back on everything you buy from Apple, whether you buy it at an Apple Store, apple.com, the App Store, or iTunes. That includes games, in‑app purchases, and services like your Apple Music subscription and iCloud storage plan.

• Get 2% back every time you buy something using Apple Pay. That’s in every category, with no limits. Imagine all the things you use a credit card for every day — at Target, Walgreens, Lyft. You’ll get 2% back on just about everything.

• If you happen to come across a store, website, or app that doesn’t take Apple Pay yet, Apple Card still gives you 1% of your purchases back in the form of Daily Cash.