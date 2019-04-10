“The Duke of Sussex has announced a collaboration with Oprah Winfrey, as the pair work together on a mental health documentary series for Apple,” Hannah Furness reports for The Telegraph. “The duo will work as ‘co-creators and executive producers’ on a series the Duke promises will be ‘positive, enlightening and inclusive,’ offering viewers the chance to ‘understand ourselves and those around us better.'”

“Last month, [Winfrey] appeared on stage at the launch of Apple TV Plus, announcing she was working on two forthcoming series which would reach the millions of people around the world with an iPhone,” Furness reports. “The Duke is understood to have requested the company make a donation to mental health charities instead of receiving a fee.”

The new Apple TV+ series “follows the work of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry into mental health over the last few years, with their Heads Together initiative,” Furness reports. “Prince Harry has also undertaken work on the mental health of military veterans with the Invictus Games Foundation and the Endeavour Fund.

