“Moving past Planet of the Apps and Carpool Karaoke, Apple is believed to be spending $1 billion or more on its first high-budget TV shows, which could hit screens as soon as April 2019. Here are the programs we know about so far,” Roger Fingas writes for AppleInsider.

• Untitled Brie Larson series

• Jada Pinkett Smith-produced coming of age drama “Hala”

• Unnamed Simon Kinberg and David Weil sci-fi series

• DHX Media’s original shows, specials, and shorts based on Charles Schultz’s “Peanuts” characters

• Reboot of the Steven Spielberg series “Amazing Stories”

• Untitled morning show drama with Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carell

