“There are two reasons you have to conclude he is awful at operations. First, he has failed to keep the trains (i.e., products) running on time,” Kheit writes. “Secondly and most importantly, he has placed all his operational eggs (i.e., main sources of production revenue) in one hostile, communist Chinese basket.”
“Apple is one patent injunction away from not being able to manufacture any iPhones,” Kheit writes. “Let that sink in.”
Read more in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s impossible to refute Kheit’s exceedingly logical points.Under Tim Cook, Apple’s track record of keeping products running on time is laughable. In his full article, Kheit offers up only a partial damning list. Companies with far less than Apple’s resources do a far better job of keeping their product lines updated. That Cook should have by now diversified production of critical products in order to withstand regional strife, calamity, etc. is blatantly obvious.
Again, we hope the lopping off of some $450 billion in market value within a couple of months was jarring enough to wake up Apple’s somnambulant management and BoD and focuses some minds that have grown noticeably lazy since Apple’s driving force departed.
Good luck, Tim!
And when your SVP of marketing is naming your most important products after “fast cars,” your SVP of Internet Software and Services is falling asleep in Siri meetings, and your Chief Design Officer (over whom you obviously have no control and who is totally unaccountable) seems more obsessed over Apple Park door handles than designing an Apple TV remote that actually works well for users – or, God forbid, a Mac Pro that actually works for professional Mac users and that isn’t FIVE+ YEARS OLD – you sure as hell are going to need all the luck you can get.
Old, tired, wildly-overpaid, far-too-comfortable blood with misplaced priorities kills companies.
Beloved interns, TTK. An ever-hopeful toast to re-focused minds at Apple Inc. who again strive for excellence, sweat every detail, safeguard the company’s operations, and dedicate themselves to delighting their customers!
