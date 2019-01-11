“Operations are supposed to be what Tim Cook does best,” John Kheit writes for The Mac Observer. “Under Steve Jobs he was the Chief Operating Officer at Apple. And while he may have done a great job then, he is a failure at it as CEO.”

“There are two reasons you have to conclude he is awful at operations. First, he has failed to keep the trains (i.e., products) running on time,” Kheit writes. “Secondly and most importantly, he has placed all his operational eggs (i.e., main sources of production revenue) in one hostile, communist Chinese basket.”

“Apple is one patent injunction away from not being able to manufacture any iPhones,” Kheit writes. “Let that sink in.”

