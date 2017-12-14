“iMac Pro, the most powerful Mac ever, is available starting today,” Christian Zibreg writes for iDownloadBlog. “In announcing the launch, Apple took an unusual step and wrote in the official press release that a redesigned Mac Pro and a high-end display are being worked on as we speak.”

Apple is working on a completely redesigned, next-generation Mac Pro architected for pro customers who need the highest performance, high-throughput system in a modular, upgradeable design, as well as a new high-end pro display. — Apple Inc., December 14, 2017

“The company provided no timeframe for the next Mac Pro,” Zibreg writes. “Apple first mentioned the next Mac Pro in April, saying its teams would architect the system in a modular fashion so that Apple could keep it fresh with regular improvements. ‘As part of doing a new Mac Pro — it is, by definition, a modular system—we will be doing a pro display as well,’ Phil Schiller, Apple’s marketing honcho, was quoted as saying at the time.”

