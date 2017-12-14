“But I’d wager all of those people will, at some point, feel the effects of the iMac Pro,” Pachal writes. “The machine is tailor-made for creatives who demand the absolute best performance from their computers. Think video editors, special-effects artists, game designers, and architects. In other words, when you see a blockbuster movie, play a high-end video game, or walk through a building in the near future, it would be fair to wonder whether what you’re experiencing was designed, at least partially, on one of Apple’s space-gray all-in-one rocket ships.”
“I got a chance to spend a little time up close with the iMac Pro — in fact, multiple iMac Pros — at an Apple-run demo on Wednesday,” Pachal writes. “What was special about the walk-through, though, was that I met several of the developers and creators who are exactly the iMac Pro’s target market. I talked to visual software mainstays like Adobe, professional software developers who build tools for architects and surgeons, VR creators — as well as Apple itself — to parse who has the iMac Pro on their Christmas lists, and why it was such a game-changer for them.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take:
SEE ALSO:
How pros are already using Apple’s powerful iMac Pro – December 14, 2017
Apple’s iMac Pro, the most powerful Mac ever made, is now available starting at $4,999 – December 14, 2017