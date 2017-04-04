MacDailyNews Take: “If,” our collective ass. No “ifs” about it, Philly.

“‘If we’ve had a pause in upgrades and updates, we’re sorry for that — what happened with the Mac Pro — and we’re going to come out with something great to replace it.’ Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller is talking to a small group of reporters in a white stucco building near its headquarters in Cupertino,” Matthew Panzarino reports for TechCrunch. “The purpose of the discussion, while somewhat unclear initially, reveals itself a few minutes in.”

“The news, if you want it straight: Apple is acknowledging that the Mac Pro they introduced in 2013 has run aground on the cleverness of its own design, and they’re re-thinking the entire machine,” Panzarino reports. “In addition, they’ll be releasing a new external display — something it had previously opted out of. But none of that is coming this year. Today, we’ll see a performance bump on the old design of Mac Pro, which will remain on sale for now. And later this year we’ll see improved iMacs that Apple feels will appeal to a segment of Pro users as well.”

MacDailyNews Take: Clearly, by holding such a rare roundtable with reporters, Apple is now seeing some loss of pro customers, feeling some heat from the media (even from the normally “friendly” Apple-centric media), naturally seeing a drop or pause in Mac Pro sales or some combination of said issues. Apple must now be feeling considerable pain in and from the professional Mac market as they’d normally rather remove their own fingernails with pliers than peel back the curtain to talk with reporters about future Macs while admitting to making major mistakes.

“How it got to this point with the Mac Pro is worth exploring, and in an uncharacteristically (at least on the record) open and frank manner, Schiller, Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi and Vice President of Hardware Engineering John Ternus do just that,” Panzarino reports. “The context, of course, is that Apple’s dedication to the Mac has taken a bit of a philosophical beating lately among its core professional customers. The narrative is that Apple has not put the resources needed into making the Mac work for pros, has neglected updates…”

“It was the unique triangular design of the Mac Pro’s thermal core that proved to be the limiting factor. Because it was designed to carry roughly balanced loads of heat on all three sides, it just wasn’t equipped to take on the task of supporting the now incredibly popular single massively powerful GPU configuration. Simply put, it wasn’t built for one of the three sides of the triangle to get super hot,” Panzarino reports. “Instead, Apple had placed its bet on the future right smack in the middle of the dual GPU camp — it even designed specific frameworks for developers to handle those twin graphics processors. But that leap to parallel GPUs running in tandem simply never happened en masse.”

Tons more in the full article here.