“Pros have been dissatisfied with Apple of late, and it’s not hard to see why,” Dan Moren writes for Macworld. “The so-long-in-the-tooth-it-qualifies-as-a-fang Mac Pro hasn’t been updated in more than three years, but still commands a hefty price tag. And last fall’s new MacBook Pro added the splashy new Touch Bar while seeming to skimp on practicalities like RAM and processor power.”

“But all may not be lost!” Moren writes. “During the recent Apple shareholder meeting, CEO Tim Cook had this cryptic answer to a question about the pro market: ‘“Don’t think something we’ve done or something that we’re doing that isn’t visible yet is a signal that our priorities are elsewhere.’ (Or, if I may paraphrase: ‘Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence.’)”

“In case that wasn’t clear, he also answered more directly, saying, ‘You will see us do more in the pro area. The pro area is very important to us. The creative area is very important to us in particular,'” Moren writes. “But that doesn’t mean Apple is necessarily about to drop a new Mac Pro. Cook’s definition of ‘pro’ is open to interpretation.”

