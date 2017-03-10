“But all may not be lost!” Moren writes. “During the recent Apple shareholder meeting, CEO Tim Cook had this cryptic answer to a question about the pro market: ‘“Don’t think something we’ve done or something that we’re doing that isn’t visible yet is a signal that our priorities are elsewhere.’ (Or, if I may paraphrase: ‘Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence.’)”
“In case that wasn’t clear, he also answered more directly, saying, ‘You will see us do more in the pro area. The pro area is very important to us. The creative area is very important to us in particular,'” Moren writes. “But that doesn’t mean Apple is necessarily about to drop a new Mac Pro. Cook’s definition of ‘pro’ is open to interpretation.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: At this point, from what we’ve seen (or haven’t seen) out of Cook’s Apple, our interpretation of Cook’s definition of ‘pro’ is: iMac Pro and/or iPad Pro. (We’d love to be proven wrong with a real Mac Pro!)
Additionally, in virtual fit of tone deafness, Apple still refers to the over 3-year-old Mac Pro as the “new Mac Pro” on their website. Do your job at least, Phil. Not just jabbing a stick into, but stirring it around in the eye sockets of professional Mac users is the opposite of smart, effective marketing.
