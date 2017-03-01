“When it comes to the Mac Pro, I think Apple blew it, although perhaps I’ll be proven wrong,” Steinberg writes. “The long-awaited 2013 upgrade was sexy, small and light, compared to its heavy cheesegrater predecessor. It also limited most expansion to external ports, meaning a well-equipped system would end up with a wiring nightmare. Worse, there was only one product release. Apple said nothing about its future. You can still buy the same Mac Pro, with three-year-old parts, for pretty much the same price. Well, it does seem that 1TB SSD upgrades are $200 less, but that’s the size of it.”
MacDailyNews Take: In virtual fit of tone deafness, Apple still refers to it as the “new Mac Pro” on their website. Do your job at least, Phil. Jabbing a stick into the eyes of professional Mac users, whether through laziness or ignorance, is the opposite of smart, effective marketing.
“Well, there may be hope,” Steinberg writes. “Speaking at Apple’s shareholder meeting in Cupertino on Tuesday morning, Cook is quoted as delivering some more detailed promises. He said: ‘You will see us do more in the pro area. The pro area is very important to us. The creative area is very important to us in particular. Don’t think that [because] something we’ve done or something we’re doing that isn’t visible yet is a signal that our priorities are elsewhere. It’s very, very important to us.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If there’s a new or even updated Mac Pro, it couldn’t be any later.
It’s been an eternity in tech time — 3 years, 2 months, and 11 days to be precise — since the Mac Pro was last updated (also, conveniently, its launch date) and, for that, there really is no legitimate excuse. It’s just plain mismanagement.
We don’t care if you’re selling two units per week. Upgrade it at least annually for the sake of perception and customer retention, at the very least. That’s just Business 101.
