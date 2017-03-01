“What about the Mac and Apple’s commitment to catering to professional users?” Gene Steinberg writes for The Tech Night Owl. “This has been a serious question in light of the apparent cutback in product updates during 2016.”

“When it comes to the Mac Pro, I think Apple blew it, although perhaps I’ll be proven wrong,” Steinberg writes. “The long-awaited 2013 upgrade was sexy, small and light, compared to its heavy cheesegrater predecessor. It also limited most expansion to external ports, meaning a well-equipped system would end up with a wiring nightmare. Worse, there was only one product release. Apple said nothing about its future. You can still buy the same Mac Pro, with three-year-old parts, for pretty much the same price. Well, it does seem that 1TB SSD upgrades are $200 less, but that’s the size of it.”

MacDailyNews Take: In virtual fit of tone deafness, Apple still refers to it as the “new Mac Pro” on their website. Do your job at least, Phil. Jabbing a stick into the eyes of professional Mac users, whether through laziness or ignorance, is the opposite of smart, effective marketing.

“Well, there may be hope,” Steinberg writes. “Speaking at Apple’s shareholder meeting in Cupertino on Tuesday morning, Cook is quoted as delivering some more detailed promises. He said: ‘You will see us do more in the pro area. The pro area is very important to us. The creative area is very important to us in particular. Don’t think that [because] something we’ve done or something we’re doing that isn’t visible yet is a signal that our priorities are elsewhere. It’s very, very important to us.'”

