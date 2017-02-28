“Apple on Tuesday held its annual shareholder meeting, where the company’s board was re-elected, Ernst and Young was named its accounting firm, and a number of shareholder proposals were rejected,” AppleInsider reports.

“When asked about the Mac Pro and professional-grade software versus a focus on iPhones, Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook noted that a third to 40 percent of the company’s revenues are not from the iPhone,” AppleInsider reports. “‘You will see us do more’ with Macs and professional software, he told shareholders, noting that creative and pro markets are very important to the company.”

“When asked about taking a political position on net neutrality, Cook said the Trump administration does not yet have a clear position and ‘is still forming an FCC,'” AppleInsider reports. “He also said ‘we don’t like politics’ and ‘we’re not the lobbying company,’ but also stated that Apple wants to be involved in policy formation, citing encryption and other issues.”

“Apple has some products other than the iPhone on the horizon that are ‘essential to Apple’s growth,’ CEO Tim Cook said at the company’s annual shareholder meeting,” CNBC reports. “The tech giant is investing a ‘fair amount’ into research and development, including ‘future stuff [he] can’t talk about,’ the executive told shareholders. Cook didn’t go into details, but lauded investors for thinking long term, especially Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway.

