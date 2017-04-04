“‘We have big plans for the iMac,’ Phil Schiller, Apple’s SVP of worldwide marketing, said during a recent reporter roundtable at the company’s Machine Shop hardware prototyping lab. ‘We’re going to begin making configurations of iMac specifically with the pro customer in mind,'” John Paczkowski reports for Buzzfeed.

“Company executives… confirm a feature the pro iMac will not have: touchscreen,” Paczkowski reports. “‘No,’ Schiller said when asked if Apple would consider building such a thing. ‘Touch doesn’t even register on the list of things pro users are interested in talking about. They’re interested in things like performance and storage and expandability.'”

“For Apple, adding pro level iMacs to its desktop lineup is more of an inevitability than anything else,” Paczkowski reports. “After notebooks, the iMac is the second-most popular Mac among pro users, according to the company.”

