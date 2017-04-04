“Company executives… confirm a feature the pro iMac will not have: touchscreen,” Paczkowski reports. “‘No,’ Schiller said when asked if Apple would consider building such a thing. ‘Touch doesn’t even register on the list of things pro users are interested in talking about. They’re interested in things like performance and storage and expandability.'”
“For Apple, adding pro level iMacs to its desktop lineup is more of an inevitability than anything else,” Paczkowski reports. “After notebooks, the iMac is the second-most popular Mac among pro users, according to the company.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Properly done, it could work. It also partially explains Apple’s exit from the display business.
Of course, we write the above literally years after having been pushed by Apple to the “Just do something! Anything!” mindset.