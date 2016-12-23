“Though powerful, it runs cool and quiet all the time — cooler and quieter than any other Mac Pro or MacBook Pro,” morgan writes. “The 2013 Mac Pro uses one a large, low frequency, 15 dBA fan which loafs along at 790RPM, pulling air up from the bottom vents across the large extruded aluminum thermal core (aka heatsink), and out the top opening. A literal Mac chimney.”
“I recently compared the CPU power of the 2010 Mac Pro 12-Core 3.3GHz to the 2013 Mac Pro 8-Core 3.0GHz. Using Geekbench 4 CPU test, the ‘Turbo Tube’ scored 21179 for multi-core while the ‘Tower of Power’ with 4 more cores only managed 20458,” morgan writes. “As good as it is, the Mac Pro ‘Turbo Tube’ could be even better… Wouldn’t it be nice if the NeXT Mac Pro had an option of a 2TB 960 Pro based flash blade running at 3500MB/s? Even better would be an option for a striped pair of 960 Pro based flash blades going 7000MB/s!”
MacDailyNews Take: One more time: A new Mac Pro would do wonders for mollifying the professional Mac community.
If such a thing had appeared alongside the new MacBook Pro, many of the negative reactions currently littering the Mac web would have never happened.
But, as with many things under Tim Cook, there’s too much that seems to be a bit too little and way too late.