Lopez reports, “It’s one of the very first 8K displays out there, with four times the resolution of 4K, and 16 times that of Full HD.”
“I’ve been using this monitor’s measly 4K predecessor, the UP3216Q, for a couple of months now, and the improvements were immediately apparent,” Lopez reports. “Most immediately striking is the lack bezels for its size and resolution – Dell’s been leading the tiny bezel game for a while now, and it’s nice to see it bring the same aesthetic to its pro-oriented monitors too.”
“Then you notice the resolution; even if you stick your face right in front of the monitor pixels are quite hard to discern, and the improved colors with 98% of DCI-P3 coverage will please those working in media creation,” Lopez reports. For comparison, Apple’s 5K iMac is ‘only’ 218 ppi and the Surface Studio is 192 ppi, despite the smaller screens.”
Lopez reports, “The UP3218K will be launching later this year, for a whopping $4,999.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Too bad it says “Dell” on it. No sale.
But, you can now clearly – very clearly – see how Apple ceding the display business damages the Apple brand. Apple does not lead in an essential personal computing component and other companies logos are destined to be in Mac users’ faces all day long. Not smart. Cook & Co. should reconsider their decision and make and sell Apple-branded displays. Direct profits aren’t the issue, ancillary profits are; smart executives like Cook should be able to recognize the power of perception.