“Last month 9to5Mac published the first report highlighting LG UltraFine 5K Display performance problems when using the Apple-recommended monitor with Macs near Wi-Fi routers,” Zac Hall reports for 9to5Mac. “Now we’ve learned that Apple Stores have stopped carrying the LG UltraFine 5K Display in retail locations for now.”

“UltraFine 5K is Apple’s current solution for Apple Thunderbolt Display customers looking for external Retina resolution monitors for Macs after Apple discontinued its own external display,” Hall reports. “9to5Mac discovered the performance problems with LG’s UltraFine 5K monitor when using the display near Wi-Fi routers. LG later confirmed that poor shielding caused interference that future builds of the display would resolve. Existing LG UltraFine 5K Displays will require retrofitting with additional shielding to resolve the issues.”

Hall reports, “An Apple Store customer support representative confirmed that Apple pulled the existing 5K monitor stock from Apple Stores at LG’s request while new hardware is being manufactured.”

Read more in the full article here.