“In the nearly 35 years since the dawn of the Macintosh computer, Apple has not been what you would call open,” Lance Ulanoff reports for Mashable. “Products like the Mac, iMac, Mac Pro, iPhone, iPad, and more arrive when Apple is good and ready to deliver them and all the rumors in the world won’t make Apple talk. Unless they want to talk. Which, on this day in early April, they do — about the product that started it all and remains near and dear to Apple and millions of its customers: the Mac or, more specifically, the desktop-bound Mac Pro and iMac.”

“‘This is an unusual thing, to get together like this,’ said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing,” Ulanoff reports. “Apple summoned a tiny collection of tech journalists to Cupertino for a rare roundtable chat with Schiller, Craig Federighi, Apple senior vice president of software engineering, and John Ternus, Apple vice president of hardware engineering, all of whom would, over the course of a nearly two-hour conversation, reveal key pieces of Apple’s Mac roadmap and offer some surprisingly candid reflections about what’s worked and what hasn’t in recent Mac Pro history.”

“‘We’re in the process of completely rethinking the Mac Pro,’ said Schiller,” Ulanoff reports. “‘The Mac Pro, the current vintage that we introduced, we wanted to do something bold and different. In retrospect, it didn’t well suit some of the people we wanted to reach,’ admitted Federighi.”

“‘We designed ourselves into a bit of a thermal corner,’ joked Federighi,” Ulanoff reports. “Apple spent almost four years in that corner, saying little about the Mac Pro or plans to address that market… ‘We did not come to terms that we needed to do more,’ said Federighi. And while none of them would pinpoint when Apple realized it wasn’t properly addressing the Pro market, Federighi said that the realization came ‘later than we liked.’ … ‘With the current generation Mac Pro, which some customers love, others may not, one of the things that’s certainly clear and true about that is the team tried to do something different, something bold and we always want to encourage the Mac team that whatever products you make, that make customers happy, that we do bold work. Because the Mac’s always been about that. It’s been about not being conventional thinking, not me-too-stuff,’ said Schiller.”

