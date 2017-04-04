“‘This is an unusual thing, to get together like this,’ said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing,” Ulanoff reports. “Apple summoned a tiny collection of tech journalists to Cupertino for a rare roundtable chat with Schiller, Craig Federighi, Apple senior vice president of software engineering, and John Ternus, Apple vice president of hardware engineering, all of whom would, over the course of a nearly two-hour conversation, reveal key pieces of Apple’s Mac roadmap and offer some surprisingly candid reflections about what’s worked and what hasn’t in recent Mac Pro history.”
“‘We’re in the process of completely rethinking the Mac Pro,’ said Schiller,” Ulanoff reports. “‘The Mac Pro, the current vintage that we introduced, we wanted to do something bold and different. In retrospect, it didn’t well suit some of the people we wanted to reach,’ admitted Federighi.”
“‘We designed ourselves into a bit of a thermal corner,’ joked Federighi,” Ulanoff reports. “Apple spent almost four years in that corner, saying little about the Mac Pro or plans to address that market… ‘We did not come to terms that we needed to do more,’ said Federighi. And while none of them would pinpoint when Apple realized it wasn’t properly addressing the Pro market, Federighi said that the realization came ‘later than we liked.’ … ‘With the current generation Mac Pro, which some customers love, others may not, one of the things that’s certainly clear and true about that is the team tried to do something different, something bold and we always want to encourage the Mac team that whatever products you make, that make customers happy, that we do bold work. Because the Mac’s always been about that. It’s been about not being conventional thinking, not me-too-stuff,’ said Schiller.”
MacDailyNews Take: A potential answer to our headline:
Steve Jobs left design chief Jonathan Ive ‘more operational power’ than anyone else at Apple – October 21, 2011
Apple’s Mac Pro. Form over function.
Schiller’s statement to reporters is telling – that a new Mac Pro “will take longer than this year to do” – in that it suggests that only recently have Apple woken up and seen what’s been blatantly, screamingly obvious for years now. This suggests a myopia that should trouble Apple product users, Apple investors, and Mac users in particular. Let’s hope that Apple’s eyes have been fully opened by this fiasco.
Is anyone at Apple, including Tim Cook, really able to say “No” to Jony Ive (at least before hitting the rock bottom of the rabbit hole)?
Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely. – Lord Acton
