“A year ago, I visited the Apple campus in Cupertino to figure out where the hell the new Mac Pro was,” Matthew Panzarino reports for TechCrunch.I joined a round-table discussion with Apple SVPs and a handful of reporters to get the skinny on what was taking so long.”

“Now, a year later, I was invited back to Apple to talk to the people most responsible for shepherding the renewed pro product strategy,” Panzarino reports. “John Ternus, vice president of Hardware Engineering, Tom Boger, senior director of Mac Hardware Product Marketing, Jud Coplan, director of Video Apps Product Marketing and Xander Soren, director of Music Apps Product Marketing.”

“After an initial recap in what they’d done over the past year, including MacBooks and the iMac Pro, I was given the day’s first piece of news: the long-awaited Mac Pro update will not arrive before 2019,” Panzarino reports. “‘We want to be transparent and communicate openly with our pro community, so we want them to know that the Mac Pro is a 2019 product. It’s not something for this year.’ …I wouldn’t expect to see any more info about Mac Pro at WWDC in June. Maybe Apple will surprise on that front, but I think for anything further about Mac Pro we’re going to have to wait for next year.”

