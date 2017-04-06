“Earlier this week Apple held what can only be described as an emergency damage control press conference meant to reassure customers that the company hasn’t forgotten about the desktop Mac,” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes writes for ZDNet. “But instead of feeling reassured, I feel the meeting highlighted divisions within Apple.”

“The first thing that struck me was the Apple executives who were and weren’t present at the meeting. Present were Phil Schiller (SVP worldwide marketing), Craig Federighi (SVP software engineering), John Ternus (VP hardware engineering), and Bill Evans (Sr. Director Corporate Communications),” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “Not present were CEO Tim Cook and Chief Design Officer Jony Ive.”

Kingsley-Hughes writes, “Ive’s absence is interesting given Federighi’s claim that Apple ‘designed ourselves into a bit of a corner’ with the Mac Pro, and suggests that Ive had nothing to do with the Mac Pro and didn’t want to be caught up in any toxic fallout from that blunder.”

MacDailyNews Take: That’s an interesting conclusion to jump to so quickly. Why couldn’t Jony’s absence be because he believes in the Mac Pro that he designed and refused to denigrate it? Or because he doesn’t want to answer the obvious questions about his form-over-function dead-end design? There are any number of plausible alternate conclusions to Ive’s absence. Suggesting that “Ive had nothing to do with the Mac Pro” rings exceedingly hollow to us. Would Jony really have nothing to do with the design of Apple’s top-of-the-line Macintosh?

“There was also something else that you don’t normally see from Apple — desperation. It was so palpable that Mashable’s Ulanoff even commented on it: ‘Part of the reason Schiller and company are talking to us in between product cycles is an almost desperate need to communicate to Mac Pro users Apple’s continuing commitment to the market,'” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “I’d also wager that there’s a split at Apple as to its future, with Cook and Ive, along with Eddy Cue (SVP internet software and services) and Jeff Williams (COO) seeing the future belonging to the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, while Schiller, Federighi, and Ternus still seeing a future — and profits — in high-end Macs.”

MacDailyNews Take: After years of cutting him slack — first hopefully, later charitably — asserting that “those who underestimate Tim Cook are in for a rude awakening,” even as the avoidable mistakes kept piling up*, perhaps it’s time to openly question if “the operations guy from Compaq” wasn’t the best choice for Apple’s CEO? After all, it wouldn’t be the first time Steve Jobs made the wrong CEO pick.

If the core problem isn’t with the CEO, but with certain Senior VPs who cannot successfully perform their jobs, then the problem remains the CEO, as he’s failing to properly correct his subordinates’ failures.

We get a lot of emails from AAPL shareholders here. More than a few of which fall into a theme that can be boiled down to this:

From Cook, we see lots of social justice crusading. Lots of personal and political opinions, oftentimes under the name “Apple” instead of just “Cook.” (By the way, is the net effect of all that helping or hurting Apple’s business worldwide?) But, beyond Apple Watch, where are the new products? And where are the expected and necessary product updates – Macs, Apple displays, etc.? Apple’s CEO seems confused about his primary focus. – Distilled from recent AAPL shareholder emails

*As we wrote last December:

Currently, when it comes to the Macintosh (and Apple TV, among other products and services), Apple under CEO Tim Cook is struggling.

“It’s not about charisma and personality, it’s about results and products.” — Steve Jobs

Cook, who never remotely threatened to offer either of the former attributes, is now obviously having difficulty delivering the latter.

The question is how far up the food chain does this mismanagement problem go? Is this fish rotting from the head down? Or is there a layer of incompetent upper management or an integral structural problem coming to light as Apple grows like a weed with post-Steve employees that’s gumming up the works?

Under Tim Cook, Apple has endured:

• John Browett

• Apple Maps launch debacle (tarring Maps with a bad rep to this day)

• No iMacs for Christmas 2012

• Massive undersupply of Apple Watch at launch, basically killing all momentum

• Massive undersupply of Apple Pencils and Smart Keyboards on hand for the iPad Pro launch

• No updated Mac Pro for 3+ years (an eternity in tech time, especially for pros)

• No updated Apple TV for Christmas 2016 (A 4K-capable Apple TV would have been so easy and it’s so obvious that it’s inexplicable and unforgivable not to have had this on the market)

• No Apple skinny bundle(s) for Apple TV while other companies ink deals and announce launches – these customers will be tough for Apple to get back once lost, if they ever get the deals signed. (Perhaps, Tim, you need to hire better negotiator(s) who can get the ink? Or make an acquisition that reshapes the industry, causing them to line up to work with you?)

• No compatible Remote app for Apple TV at launch

• No Apple Music capability in Siri on Apple TV at launch

• Apple TV remote looks to have been “designed” by Steve Ballmer himself (If Steve wasn’t already dead, the Apple TV Remote would have killed him; he would’ve had an aneurysm the second the mockup was handed to him)**

• Flagship iPhone launches without its flagship feature (Portrait mode) and is currently still only in “beta” (seriously?)

• No new iPads for Christmas 2016 (Even simply “refreshed” with current A-series processors would have created significantly more sales)

• No updated iMacs for Christmas 2016

• No updated Mac mini for 2+ years

• No AirPods in any meaningful supply for Christmas 2016

Unfortunately, that’s just a partial list of painfully obvious mistakes.

When you’re walking the halls, Tim, look at the walls once in a while. Hopefully, you’ll see these:

“Innovation has nothing to do with how many R&D dollars you have… It’s not about money. It’s about the people you have, how you’re led, and how much you get it.” — Steve Jobs

“Real artists ship.” — Steve Jobs

In closing:

This is absolutely shameful for a company claiming to be a leader in technology.

Exactly how rich and big does Apple have to be before the company runs like it has more than five guys working 18-hour days trying to do everything? The world’s most valuable company is incapable of updating the Mac Pro for two and a half fscking years? Seriously? “Mismanagement” is not too strong a word to apply to the ongoing Mac Pro fiasco.

Just like every other human, there are things Tim Cook does very well and there are other things about which he seems painfully inept.

Hint: Make new Macs and update them with regularity while advertising them strongly. Obviously, as you might have noted by perusing iPad unit sales reports, not everyone has fallen for your “iPad is the next PC” meme, yet, Tim.

We only say that as those who were already Mac users for over 13 years at the point Cook was still over at Compaq trying to get his Windows PC to work. — MacDailyNews, July 12, 2016

**With the Siri Remote, users can’t tell which end is up in a darkened room due to uniform rectangular shape. The remote is still too small, so it gets lost easily. All buttons are the same size and similarly smooth. Only the Siri button attempts to be different, but the slightness of its concavity is too subtle to matter; a raised dot on the button would have been much easier for users to feel. The tactile difference between the bottom of the remote vs. the upper Glass Touch surface is too subtle as well; this also leads to not being able to tell which end is up. A remote with a simple wedge shape (slightly thicker in depth at the bottom vs. the top), as opposed to a uniform slab, would have instantly communicated the proper orientation to the user.