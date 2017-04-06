“This seems strange, considering the original cheese grater model, which offered plentiful space for extra drives, expansion cards, RAM and a pair of CPU slots. In slimming it down, and making all expansion external, did Apple really believe the same user base would be happy with the end result?” Steinberg writes. “If there was ever a case of form smothering function, this was it.”
“Apple Marketing VP Philip Schiller says that Apple has a team working on the next Mac Pro, but it won’t arrive this year. That assumes it’s slated for release next year, but certainly he was buying time to help mollify customers who are feeling abandoned by the company,” Steinberg writes. “In the meantime, if you must have a powerful headless Mac, Apple has cut thousands of dollars off the purchase price of the current Mac Pro, but these are all 2013 parts. There is no support for USB-C and Thunderbolt 3. Apple made it a dead-end machine that will promptly vanish when its replacement arrives.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote on Tuesday:
Apple’s Mac Pro. Form over function.
Furthermore:
Time for our “theoretical ‘mini tower’ Mac Pro?” – MacDailyNews, December 20, 2016
