“The Mac Pro, redesigned and launched in 2013, has continued to gather dust over the years with no updates whatsoever — until now,” Niu writes. “The big news today is that Apple invited a handful of journalists to its campus to deliver the message that a newly redesigned Mac Pro is coming. Not this year, but hopefully next. In the meantime, Apple will be bumping the specs of the Mac Pro, for the first time in nearly four years.”
MacDailyNews Take: Actually, all Apple did was drop the entry-level models and move the next model up to the entry-level price.
“Apple doesn’t apologize often,” Niu writes. “For the Mac Pro, Apple is implicitly admitting that its design — the sleek black jet engine — was flawed. Apple designed the system with dual GPUs, while creative professionals have been shifting toward a single, larger and more powerful GPU. The problem was that the current design had thermal limitations that couldn’t accommodate a more powerful GPU.”
“Apple pre-announcing a product is almost unheard of, as it’s often aiming to avoid the infamous Osborne effect that led to Osborne Computer’s failure in the 1980s,” Niu writes. “It will be a rather long wait for a new product in a mature category. Apple probably feels like it has no choice, though, as it’s been backed into a corner with criticisms from professional customers that feel like they’re being abandoned. Remaining silent for another year or more would be untenable, as it would risk that those users would defect to another platform.”
MacDailyNews Take: The current Mac Pro’s internal code name ought to be “Clusterfsck.”
We’d be far more amenable to cutting Apple a break on this had they owned up to and begun their screw-up years ago when the rest of us had already long since recognized it.
At this point, “wait ’til next year” (at the earliest) just doesn’t cut it.
Some might say something about Apple brass being fat and happy after gorging on RSUs. Others might say that Apple has outgrown a management system from a time when they were much smaller with fewer product lines. Or that the company is distracted with moving into their spaceship or other issues that are, at best, exceedingly peripheral to where Apple’s focus should be: Delighting their customers and shipping high quality, dependable products.
Whatever the reason(s) for Apple’s seeming malaise, we’ve said it before, so we’ll say it again: From the outside, Apple, you look lazy and/or somewhat lost. Is that how you want to look to the world, Apple, much less to us “rabid fanboys?” — MacDailyNews, December 9, 2016
Sometimes Apple, the world’s most profitable and most valuable company, still operates as if they only have five guys from NeXT working around the clock trying to do all the work on a shoestring budget.
Can’t manage to have a compatible Remote app or Apple Music-capable Siri for the Apple TV launch… Can’t have enough Pencils and Keyboards for the iPad Pro launch. Seriously? Can’t have any stock on hand for two months after the so-called the Apple Watch launch date. Can’t update their professional Mac for nearly two years and counting?
Why are these amateurish mistakes and lapses happening with startling regularity? You know, besides mismanagement?
Oh, you say, but Apple is making tons of money! Why, yes, they certainly are!
Listen, let’s be honest, Steve Ballmer could’ve generated the same kind of money “running” Apple Inc. given the massive momentum Steve Jobs handed over at his death. Sometimes, in fact, it looks like Steve Ballmer is running Apple. Although, no, it doesn’t really, because even Ballmer would have updated the Mac Pro by now, made sure he had enough Apple Watches ready so as not to pretty much totally kill launch momentum, and also had enough Pencils and Keyboards on hand for the iPad Pro launch. Of course, Ballmer would have never had the handle on the big picture that Tim Cook has – our issues with launches under Cook have to do solely with launch supplies and software polish.
We’re coming up on two years now (this December 19th) since the Mac Pro debuted with no updates which, along with the rest of the string of snafus (going back to John Browett, Apple Maps, no iMacs for Christmas 2012, no iPad 2 units for launch, etc.), is what understandably prompts this sort of “joke” and “failure” talk and the feeling that Apple is a bit sloppy in recent years.
We hold Apple to a high standard and we expect the company to execute better than they have of late. (read more) — MacDailyNews, November 27, 2015
