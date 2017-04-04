“It’s just embarrassing at this point,” Evan Niu writes for The Motley Fool. “For a company that famously demarcated the consumer and professional markets decades ago and worked hard to cater to each of those markets, Apple has rightfully received an incredible amount of criticism that it is seemingly neglecting the professional market (at least when it comes to desktop users).”

“The Mac Pro, redesigned and launched in 2013, has continued to gather dust over the years with no updates whatsoever — until now,” Niu writes. “The big news today is that Apple invited a handful of journalists to its campus to deliver the message that a newly redesigned Mac Pro is coming. Not this year, but hopefully next. In the meantime, Apple will be bumping the specs of the Mac Pro, for the first time in nearly four years.”

MacDailyNews Take: Actually, all Apple did was drop the entry-level models and move the next model up to the entry-level price.

“Apple doesn’t apologize often,” Niu writes. “For the Mac Pro, Apple is implicitly admitting that its design — the sleek black jet engine — was flawed. Apple designed the system with dual GPUs, while creative professionals have been shifting toward a single, larger and more powerful GPU. The problem was that the current design had thermal limitations that couldn’t accommodate a more powerful GPU.”

“Apple pre-announcing a product is almost unheard of, as it’s often aiming to avoid the infamous Osborne effect that led to Osborne Computer’s failure in the 1980s,” Niu writes. “It will be a rather long wait for a new product in a mature category. Apple probably feels like it has no choice, though, as it’s been backed into a corner with criticisms from professional customers that feel like they’re being abandoned. Remaining silent for another year or more would be untenable, as it would risk that those users would defect to another platform.”

