“The company says a new Mac Pro with an all-new design is coming, but in the meantime, it’s switched up pricing and components of existing models to give customers a slightly better deal,” Vincent writes. “All Apple has done is drop the old high-end models into lower price brackets, and at the end of the day, this is still three-year-old hardware.”
Vincent writes, “Plus, it’s difficult to say who will be tempted to buy the Pro, especially with new models coming [after the end of 2017, presumably sometime in 2018].”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Who’s going to buy a Mac Pro now? Anyone for whom the current Mac Pro makes sense and/or those interested in design and/or collectible Macs (however dead end they may be).
Let us know what you think below and also in our poll*, “Did Apple just ‘Osborne’ the Mac Pro?”
*near the bottom of the page on mobile; right column on the full site
