“Apple has issued a mea culpa over the Mac Pro, telling a number of publications that it’s ‘sorry’ there was a ‘pause in upgrades and updates’ for the device — introduced in 2013 and stagnant ever since,” James Vincent writes for The Verge.

“The company says a new Mac Pro with an all-new design is coming, but in the meantime, it’s switched up pricing and components of existing models to give customers a slightly better deal,” Vincent writes. “All Apple has done is drop the old high-end models into lower price brackets, and at the end of the day, this is still three-year-old hardware.”

Vincent writes, “Plus, it’s difficult to say who will be tempted to buy the Pro, especially with new models coming [after the end of 2017, presumably sometime in 2018].”

