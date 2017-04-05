I didn’t buy the 2013 new Mac Pro because it didn’t fit my needs, especially at that price point. It was not upgradable and I immediately thought it was the Cube 2.0,” Richard Taylor writes for FCPX.TV. “It looked cool but not easily upgradable as past Mac Pros were. I did buy several ‘cheesegrater’ aluminum Mac Pros over the years and they were my main production machine for editing in Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X. I now use a 5K iMac and a 2016 MacBook Pro.”

“Well in a surprise announcement, Apple has said they are rethinking the Mac Pro and are going back to the drawing board to create a new 2018 (or later) modular Mac Pro,” Taylor writes. “Apple did not say a new Mac Pro will be available in 2018, just that it won’t be available this year.”

“What? Apple admitting a ‘mis-step,’ pre-announcing a major product and talking on the record to professionals? Who has taken over at Apple?” Taylor writes. “I like this new Apple.”

Read more in the full article here.