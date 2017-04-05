“Well in a surprise announcement, Apple has said they are rethinking the Mac Pro and are going back to the drawing board to create a new 2018 (or later) modular Mac Pro,” Taylor writes. “Apple did not say a new Mac Pro will be available in 2018, just that it won’t be available this year.”
“What? Apple admitting a ‘mis-step,’ pre-announcing a major product and talking on the record to professionals? Who has taken over at Apple?” Taylor writes. “I like this new Apple.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: In our experience, Apple only does this when they’re backed so far into a corner there is alternative. This isn’t a “new” Apple, just one that finally realizes they royally screwed the pooch here and had no other choice but to come out, admit that the Mac Pro is not what the professional market wants, that the idea of ceasing Apple-branded displays was an exceedingly stupid idea, and try to keep professional computer users and their mindshare with the Macintosh.
The proof that nobody’s “taken over Apple” and Tim Cook is still CEO is that it’ll be 2018, at the earliest, before Apple can manage to get around to fixing what they should’ve fixed 2+ years ago.
If Steve Jobs were to walk back in the door today (if only!), heads would roll.
