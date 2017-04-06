“As we learned this week, the 2013 trash can Mac Pro is going to … well … the trash can,” Stephen Hackett writes for 512 pixels. “Apple has promised a new ‘modular’ Mac Pro for sometime after 2017.”

“In the light of this news, I thought it would be interesting to look back a model, to the ‘cheese grater’ Mac Pros Apple sold from 2006 until 2013. It was a flexible, expandable, powerful desktop computer,” Hackett writes. “Imagine that.”

“The Mac Pro was introduced at the tail-end of the Mac’s transition to Intel chips back in 2006. It was designed to replace the Power Mac G5, which had been serving pros for several years,” Hackett writes. “The Mac Pro used the same external case, complete with the cheese grater look on the front and back, but the inside was all new…”

