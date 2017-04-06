“By now, you’ve probably heard the news: Apple is working on a new, redesigned Mac Pro,” David Gewirtz writes for ZDnet. “The importance of this news cannot be overstated.”

“Let’s not beat around the bush. The continued existence of the entire Mac ecosystem has been in question,” Gewirtz writes. “Yes, Apple has said it cares about the Mac, but its actions haven’t reflected that in ways that matter to the folks who need to make some tough decisions.”

“Apple has behaved, in its events and promotional activities, exactly like one would expect, showcasing the iPhone as the star and the Mac as … not so much,” Gewirtz writes. “The poster child of this problem has been the Mac Pro… After 39 months without an upgrade, the situation has become problematic for many professional users.”

“There’s the entire world of completely customizable, boiling hot desktop PCs out there,” Gewirtz writes. “No, it’s not a market the size of the iPhone. But for a pro who needs to transcode 4K video in realtime, or a scientist who would like to get calculations done this century, it’s been getting increasingly hard to remain loyal to the Mac platform.”

