“A year ago Apple responded to cries from pros using Mac hardware and held a damage limitation press conference to reassure them that an updated Mac Pro was in the pipeline. Now Apple says that the new hardware won’t land until 2019,” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes writes for ZDNet. “So what’s going on over at Cupertino? Why the delay?”

“Apple is a company that can push out new iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches on a yearly schedule, and yet seems to need years to put together what is essentially a computer,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “After all, how hard is it to throw some high-end components into a box and ship it? PC OEMs do this all the time.”

“What I got from reading TechCrunch‘s Matthew Panzarino’s coverage of Apple’s second on-the-record briefing is that Apple spent a lot of time but said very little,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “It’s weird, but the feeling I get from reading Panzarino’s piece is that Apple has forgotten how to build pro hardware.”

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last Friday: Aren’t Apple themselves professional Mac users doing everything from industrial design to film/video production to architecture and more? Does Apple really need a “Pro Workflow Team” or is it just more bullshit meant to paper over the indefensible mismanagement of the Mac Pro?

“I can’t help but feel that there are other factors at play here,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “Maybe Apple thought that the iMac Pro would be enough, and professionals would stop hassling about a new Mac Pro…”

