“Apple has been rather quiet about an all-new Mac Pro it first teased a year ago. We did, though, learn two new things yesterday,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac. “Last year, all that Apple said about timing was that the new machine wouldn’t be released that year.”

“That left open the possibility that the machine might be launched in 2018, or it might be later – and we now know it’s the latter,” Lovejoy reports. “”Apple yesterday told TechCrunch that the new Mac Pro won’t be released until next year.

“Apple also said something else. In the past, the company has sometimes been accused of being out of touch with the real needs of creative professionals. Many cited the existing Mac Pro design as evidence of that: pros want a modular machine with plenty of expansion capacity, and what Apple gave them was something which seemed to prioritize form over function,” Lovejoy reports. “This time, says Apple, it will be different. To ensure that the new machine really delivers what professionals need, Apple has brought-in award-winning creative professionals – including developers – to give the company the best possible understanding of how they work and what they need.”

