“Today marks the fifth anniversary of Apple’s last update to the Mac Pro, as reflected in the MacRumors Buyer’s Guide,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“Apple released the second-generation Mac Pro on December 19, 2013, starting at $2,999, and it remains that price today after some reshuffling of configurations despite having over five year old hardware, including up to a 12-core Intel Xeon E5 processor, 64GB of ECC RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and dual AMD FirePro D700 GPUs,” Rossignol reports. “Fortunately, the long wait of 1,826 days and counting for an all-new Mac Pro should finally be over by the end of next year.”

“Last year… Apple’s marketing chief Phil Schiller revealed that the company is ‘completely rethinking the Mac Pro,’ with work underway on a new version that will be Apple’s ‘highest-end, high-throughput desktop system’ designed for its ‘demanding pro customers,'” Rossignol reports. “Schiller said the new Mac Pro will be a ‘modular’ system and accompanied by a new Thunderbolt Display successor.”

Read more in the full article here.