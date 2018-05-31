“On June 10, it will have been five years since Apple first showed off the iteration of the Mac Pro that has come to be known as The Trashcan,” Stephen Hackett writes for 512 Pixels. “To put that in a little context, it was the same WWDC keynote where iOS 7 and OS X Mavericks were introduced.”

“After playing a very exciting video showing off the product, Phil Schiller quipped, ‘Can’t innovate anymore, my ass,’ as he walked across the stage to applause,” Hackett writes. “It was a push back against critics who were saying Apple had gotten lazy and its products stale.”

MacDailyNews Take: We pause to retrieve a knife with which to cut the irony.

“2014 came and went without a revision to the machine, then 2015 did the same,” Hackett writes. “As this was going on, Mac Pro customers started complaining of GPU failures. In February 2016, Apple opened a Repair Program for the machine… ‘Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will repair eligible Mac Pro models affected by the video issues free of charge until May 30, 2018. Apple lists a turnaround time of about 3-5 days.’ Ironically, that date just passed. Even with the GPU issues, Apple failed to revise the computer in any way.”



“We now know that the new Mac Pro is a product destined for release in 2019, thanks to a report by Matthew Panzarino,” Hackett writes. “While I appreciate Apple’s honesty about the process of building the next Mac Pro, there is a frustration around why designing what may essentially be a tower PC is taking so long.”

“As I write this, the Mac Pro is still on Apple’s website, and can still be purchased. That blows my mind a little,” Hackett writes. “I have to imagine Apple is bleeding money on building this computer today. It has to be on sale still to meet the needs of corporate customers who have standardized on the machine. Maybe there are still customers who workflows are built around the OpenCL power that still resides under its black aluminum skin. Maybe the Apple.com team lost the password needed to edit that part of the company’s website.”

