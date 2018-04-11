“The company’s 2019 Mac Pro is, of course, going to represent a huge upgrade from the current, practically antiquated Mac Pro, and should be substantially more powerful than the company’s current iMac Pro all-in-one computers, too,” Eassa writes.
Here are three things to expect from the updated machines:
1. Ice Lake Xeon processors:Apple’s iMac Pro lineup incorporates Intel’s highest-end Xeon W processors, which are designed to be used in systems with a single processor. I expect that future iMac Pro computers will continue to use Xeon W processors, and that the Mac Pro will support up to two future Xeon processors in the same system, for added performance in processor-intensive workloads.
2. Radeon Navi graphics processors:I expect that the new Mac Pro will support full add-in cards (and it’ll likely even come in configurations with multiple such cards, for very-high-end graphics work), so the next Mac Pro should be able to support future graphics cards from AMD as well.
3. A huge price tag:For some context, the iMac Pro starts at $4999 and can be configured to cost more than $13,000. I think the upcoming Mac Pro will start somewhere above $4999, and that configurations of the system will exist with costs solidly north of $20,000.
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As per the price tag: If you have to ask…
