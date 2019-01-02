A five-year-old dead-end design fiasco is what Apple’s selling as their flagship “professional” Mac today.

On September 12, 2017, Apple gave a sneak peek of AirPower, an Apple-designed wireless charging accessory they claimed was “coming in 2018.” It’s 2019. No AirPower.

Apple’s latest iPhones were named as idiotically as they are, because Apple SVP Phil Schiller says, “I love cars and things that go fast, and R and S are both letters used to denote sports cars that are really extra special.” Unbelievably, that’s the rationale for naming the most important product of, at the time, the most valuable company in the world? No, that’s the rationale of a six-year-old child. Maybe five. The stupidity is sharp enough to hurt. The level of compensation awarded for such idiocy is criminal.

Today Apple cut its Q1 guidance in a warning letter to investors. Apple shares, already soundly beaten down, got kicked in the face for over 7% more in after hours trading.

These are but three recent examples out of a list of screwups, missed deadlines, laziness, mistakes, and general mediocrity from Apple under Tim Cook (see article list below for more). Yes, there have been flashes of brilliance (see: AirPods (shipped late, of course, by the way), Apple Watch, iPhone X, HomePod (also shipped late), the 12-inch MacBook, the new iPad Pros, and more), but too many other mistakes dull their shine.

Tim Cook seems nervous as he stammers his way through an interview with CNBC late today. He’s right to be nervous. (Well, as nervous as someone can be with a net worth of $625 million. Financing his retirement will not be an issue.)

We are on record. Back in April 2017, we wrote, “Half a decade after Steve Jobs’ death, people are beginning to see the results of the lack of a charismatic, focused leader. You cannot go from Steve Jobs to someone who ‘doesn’t like people arguing’ and not effect a profound culture change.” Four long years ago, we wrote an open letter to Tim Cook, stating flatly that “Apple needs to do better.”

Has Tim Cook’s Apple done enough?

If he retired today, Tim Cook’s Apple would be known for coasting along on Steve Jobs’ innovations, rolling up tremendous profits that any halfway competent CEO would have accrued (or more), and devolving into being lazy, sloppy and routinely late. That’s a great legacy, Tim. — MacDailyNews, April 10, 2018

Does Apple need new leadership?