“As he looked into Cue’s history with Apple, The Information‘s Aaron Tilley interviewed more than two dozen people who have worked with Cue. While some describe him ‘as a leader of intelligence and empathy,’ others say he ‘seems overextended’ and has ‘failed to intercede in conflicts,'” Broussard reports. “Specifically, one former Apple employee gave an example related to the early days of Apple Music, ultimately claiming that Cue is ‘always doing too many things.'”
“According to former employees, Cue ‘seemed to lack much interest in [Siri]’ from ‘the moment he gained responsibility.’ During meetings about technical data for Siri’s performance, Cue ‘seemed to fall asleep in at least two meetings.’ Siri leadership recently moved to Craig Federighi and is now under John Giannandrea,” Broussard reports. “The profile also looks at Apple’s entry into streaming music… [Cue spearheaded] the largest acquisition in Apple’s history with the purchase of Beats for $3 billion. Following the deal, one former Beats employee who joined Apple told The Information that it eventually became clear that ‘Apple was under-resourced to manage this.’ Moreover, the two companies clashed so much about decisions over how Beats Music would transition into Apple Music, “there were almost literally fistfights over design aspects, features, aesthetics,” one person said. ‘They all hated each other.” Amid all of this, Cue’s leadership style was put into question.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Just like his shirts.
As you can see fairly plainly below, anything beyond fetching bottles of water for Steve sounds like a bad fit for Eddy to us.
We’d trade empathy for productivity any damn day of the week.The problem was/is Eddy Cue. As we’re not beholden to Apple in any way, we give absolutely zero fscks about plainly stating it yet again.
Getting Steve Jobs his coffee in an agreeable manner doesn’t translate to getting the signed contracts that are required to reinvent television or to shepherding a personal assistant from gimmick to useful artificially intelligent user interface. That much is painfully obvious (to anyone not named Tim Cook).
Eddy Cue should have never been given something as important as Siri in the first place.– September 8, 2017
—
It’s quite possible that without Steve Jobs’ help, Eddy Cue couldn’t get ink in a stationery store. — MacDailyNews, November 5, 2015
—
One more time: Which Apple VP is in charge of Apple TV among other chronically glitch-prone services that are uniformly saddled with Microsoftian UIs?
Therein Apple’s problem lies.
A jovial, fun-loving nature wrapped in unbuttoned shirts is no substitute for execution, quality, taste, and signed contracts, Tim.
Beloved by all, yet failing the company. It’s a conundrum that needs to be solved. — MacDailyNews, November 3, 2016
—
And, furthermore, Tim Cook needs to know, if he doesn’t already, that Steve Jobs would have never released Apple TV 4 in the half-assed state in which it was excreted onto the market. In fact, he would have placed that awful, amateurish, SHIT Siri Remote right where it belongs, where its “designer” (college intern?) would require a lengthy visit to his/her proctologist for removal. – September 8, 2017
—
Eddy Cue. Can’t get the deals done. Can’t recognize blatantly bad TV from the pilot, much less at the pitch stage. Puts TV content into “Apple Music.” Needs Tim Cook to hire people who can actually do his job (first Jimmy Iovine, now Erlicht and Van Amburg). Inexplicably continues to get paid tens of millions per year. Boy, the photos Cue possesses must be doozies!
Apple’s so-called TV ‘strategy’ continues to be an embarrassing joke because it’s run by an embarrassing joke. — MacDailyNews, June 30, 2017
—
Yup, you guessed it: We’re not fans of Eddy Cue’s “work.” – September 8, 2017
If Apple’s streaming service is any good at all, it’ll be thanks to Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, not Eddy Cue.