“A new profile on Apple chief Eddy Cue has been shared online today by The Information, highlighting Cue’s history and leadership at the company, as well as a few of his more interesting quirks,” Mitchel Broussard reports for MacRumors.

“As he looked into Cue’s history with Apple, The Information‘s Aaron Tilley interviewed more than two dozen people who have worked with Cue. While some describe him ‘as a leader of intelligence and empathy,’ others say he ‘seems overextended’ and has ‘failed to intercede in conflicts,'” Broussard reports. “Specifically, one former Apple employee gave an example related to the early days of Apple Music, ultimately claiming that Cue is ‘always doing too many things.'”

“According to former employees, Cue ‘seemed to lack much interest in [Siri]’ from ‘the moment he gained responsibility.’ During meetings about technical data for Siri’s performance, Cue ‘seemed to fall asleep in at least two meetings.’ Siri leadership recently moved to Craig Federighi and is now under John Giannandrea,” Broussard reports. “The profile also looks at Apple’s entry into streaming music… [Cue spearheaded] the largest acquisition in Apple’s history with the purchase of Beats for $3 billion. Following the deal, one former Beats employee who joined Apple told The Information that it eventually became clear that ‘Apple was under-resourced to manage this.’ Moreover, the two companies clashed so much about decisions over how Beats Music would transition into Apple Music, “there were almost literally fistfights over design aspects, features, aesthetics,” one person said. ‘They all hated each other.” Amid all of this, Cue’s leadership style was put into question.'”

