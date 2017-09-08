“It’s the voice assistant equivalent to getting a better UI font or retina graphics for a visual UI,” Gruber writes. “But: if given a choice between a Siri that sounds better but works the same, or a Siri that sounds the same but works better, I don’t know anyone who wouldn’t choose the latter.”
“I think the rigid, convoluted syntax required by Alexa is maddening. It’s like speaking a command line, not talking. But even so, Siri, as it stands today, is at best a halfway product,” Gruber writes. “The whole category is garbage, Siri included. And frankly, it just doesn’t feel like Apple has made as much progress in six years as they should have. Something went wrong in Siri’s development, and it wasn’t the voice quality.”
MacDailyNews Take: The problem was/is Eddy Cue. As we’re not beholden to Apple in any way, we give absolutely zero fscks about plainly stating it yet again.
Getting Steve Jobs his coffee in an agreeable manner doesn’t translate to getting the signed contracts that are required to reinvent television or to shepherding a personal assistant from gimmick to useful artificially intelligent user interface. That much is painfully obvious (to anyone not named Tim Cook).Eddy Cue should have never been given something as important as Siri in the first place.
It’s quite possible that without Steve Jobs’ help, Eddy Cue couldn’t get ink in a stationery store. — MacDailyNews, November 5, 2015
One more time: Which Apple VP is in charge of Apple TV among other chronically glitch-prone services that are uniformly saddled with Microsoftian UIs?
Therein Apple’s problem lies.
A jovial, fun-loving nature wrapped in unbuttoned shirts is no substitute for execution, quality, taste, and signed contracts, Tim.
Beloved by all, yet failing the company. It’s a conundrum that needs to be solved. — MacDailyNews, November 3, 2016
And, furthermore, Tim Cook needs to know, if he doesn’t already, that Steve Jobs would have never released Apple TV 4 in the half-assed state in which it was excreted onto the market. In fact, he would have placed that awful, amateurish, SHIT Siri Remote right where it belongs, where its “designer” (college intern?) would require a lengthy visit to his/her proctologist for removal.
Eddy Cue. Can’t get the deals done. Can’t recognize blatantly bad TV from the pilot, much less at the pitch stage. Puts TV content into “Apple Music.” Needs Tim Cook to hire people who can actually do his job (first Jimmy Iovine, now Erlicht and Van Amburg). Inexplicably continues to get paid tens of millions per year. Boy, the photos Cue possesses must be doozies!
Apple’s so-called TV ‘strategy’ continues to be an embarrassing joke because it’s run by an embarrassing joke. — MacDailyNews, June 30, 2017
Lastly, as we wrote earlier today, “Now that Siri’s out from under Eddy Cue and into the capable hands of Craig Federighi, expect to see a much improved Siri with greater and more routine capability gains going forward!”
Yup, you guessed it: We’re not fans of Eddy Cue’s “work.”
