“Siri’s voice does sound more natural in iOS 11, and this is most definitely a good thing,” John Gruber writes for Daring Fireball.

“It’s the voice assistant equivalent to getting a better UI font or retina graphics for a visual UI,” Gruber writes. “But: if given a choice between a Siri that sounds better but works the same, or a Siri that sounds the same but works better, I don’t know anyone who wouldn’t choose the latter.”

“I think the rigid, convoluted syntax required by Alexa is maddening. It’s like speaking a command line, not talking. But even so, Siri, as it stands today, is at best a halfway product,” Gruber writes. “The whole category is garbage, Siri included. And frankly, it just doesn’t feel like Apple has made as much progress in six years as they should have. Something went wrong in Siri’s development, and it wasn’t the voice quality.”

