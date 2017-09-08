“It’s always been about the ecosystem for Apple,” Dan Moren writes for Macworld. “The company started out making its own hardware and software, and — with brief exceptions like the late, not-terribly-lamented clone program in the ‘90s — it’s only aimed to bring more and more of what it does under its direct control.”

“As the company moves into its fifth decade, its eyes are firmly planted on the future of that ecosystem,” Moren writes. “If the ‘70s and ‘80s were about the PC, the ‘90s about the rise of the Internet, and the 2000s and 2010s about consumer technology and the mobile revolution, then the 2020s are poised to be less about the devices we use and more about the seamless ecosystem that pervades every part of our lives.”

“Apple will, of course, still be bringing its particular mix of hardware, software, and services to bear on this next phase of technology, but there’s one element in particular that stands to be the glue bringing all of it together. Something that can potentially turn a disjointed gaggle of devices into something that’s more than just the sum of its parts,” Moren writes. “And that is Siri.”

