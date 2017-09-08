“As the company moves into its fifth decade, its eyes are firmly planted on the future of that ecosystem,” Moren writes. “If the ‘70s and ‘80s were about the PC, the ‘90s about the rise of the Internet, and the 2000s and 2010s about consumer technology and the mobile revolution, then the 2020s are poised to be less about the devices we use and more about the seamless ecosystem that pervades every part of our lives.”“Apple will, of course, still be bringing its particular mix of hardware, software, and services to bear on this next phase of technology, but there’s one element in particular that stands to be the glue bringing all of it together. Something that can potentially turn a disjointed gaggle of devices into something that’s more than just the sum of its parts,” Moren writes. “And that is Siri.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yeesh. We’re gonna need a better glue.
Well, now that Siri’s out from under Eddy Cue and into the capable hands of Craig Federighi, expect to see a much improved Siri with greater and more routine capability gains going forward!