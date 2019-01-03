Wedbush lowered its target from $275 to $200 – and as Business Insider reports, it was far from alone.
• Goldman Sachs: from $182 to $140
• Citi: from $200 to $170
• BMO: from $213 to $153
• Bank of America Merrill Lynch: from $220 to $195
• Nomura: from $185 to $175
• Wells Fargo: from $210 to $160
• Morgan Stanley: from $236 to $211
MacDailyNews Take: $140 – $211: All over the map. It’ll take a bit longer for the shock to wear off and for the Wall Street lemmings to flock more closely together. Ah, the thrilling anticipation.
We are looking forward to more palatable iPhone prices from Apple, though!
