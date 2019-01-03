“‘If we have a successful negotiation with China, then Apple’s sales and everybody else’s sales will recover,’ White House Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers. Kevin Hassett said in an interview with CNN,” Chiacu reports. “Hassett said Asian economies including that of China have been slowing quite a bit since last spring and that China is ‘feeling the blow’ of U.S. tariffs.”
Chiacu reports, “‘That is having an impact on earnings and it’s not going to be just Apple,’ Hassett said. ‘I think there are a heck of a lot of U.S. companies that have a lot of sales in China that are basically going to be watching their earnings be downgraded next year until you know we get a deal with China.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Judging by Apple’s warning, President Trump’s tariffs on China that went into effect on September 24, 2018 are having their desired effect – to get China to the table with urgency to work with the U.S. on the trade imbalance between the two countries.
No pain, no gain.
The tariffs are not the end game. They are bargaining chips and, due to the trade imbalance, the U.S. has 376 billion more chips with which to play than China ($506B – $130B)… China’s running out of chips already. This initial negotiation phase too shall pass. The end result will be better than the starting point.
—
If you look at our results, our shortfall is over 100% from iPhone and it’s primarily in greater China. And so as we look at what’s going on in China — it’s clear that the economy begins to slow there for the second half. And what I believe to be the case is the trade tensions between the United States and China put additional pressure on their economy… I’ve had obviously many, many discussions over the course of many months to be constructed and to give sort of my perspective on trade and the importance of it to the American economy as well. And I feel like I’m — that I’m being listened to in that respect. And so I’m actually encouraged by what I’ve heard most recently coming from the U.S. and from China and hopefully we’ll see some changes. – Apple CEO Tim Cook, January 2, 2019
The United States is insisting that all countries that have placed artificial Trade Barriers and Tariffs on goods going into their country, remove those Barriers & Tariffs or be met with more than Reciprocity by the U.S.A. Trade must be fair and no longer a one way street!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2018
I’m cognizant that in both the U.S. and China, there have been cases where everyone hasn’t benefited, where the benefit hasn’t been balanced. My belief is that one plus one equals three. The pie gets larger, working together. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, March 24, 2018
At least half of the popular fallacies about economics come from assuming that economic activity is a zero-sum game, in which what is gained by someone is lost by someone else. But transactions would not continue unless both sides gained, whether in international trade, employment, or renting an apartment. — Thomas Sowell, June 14, 2006
