“A sharp drop in Chinese economic growth will hit the profits of U.S. firms but sales by Apple Inc and other American companies should recover once Washington strikes a trade deal with Beijing, a senior White House adviser said on Thursday,” Doina Chiacu reports for Reuters. “”

“‘If we have a successful negotiation with China, then Apple’s sales and everybody else’s sales will recover,’ White House Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers. Kevin Hassett said in an interview with CNN,” Chiacu reports. “Hassett said Asian economies including that of China have been slowing quite a bit since last spring and that China is ‘feeling the blow’ of U.S. tariffs.”

Chiacu reports, “‘That is having an impact on earnings and it’s not going to be just Apple,’ Hassett said. ‘I think there are a heck of a lot of U.S. companies that have a lot of sales in China that are basically going to be watching their earnings be downgraded next year until you know we get a deal with China.'”

