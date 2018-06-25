The United States is insisting that all countries that have placed artificial Trade Barriers and Tariffs on goods going into their country, remove those Barriers & Tariffs or be met with more than Reciprocity by the U.S.A. Trade must be fair and no longer a one way street! – U.S. President Trump via Twitter, June 24, 2018
“U.S. tech companies, including Apple, which sold more iPhones in China than it has in the US for the past three years and generated 20% of its nearly $200 billion in annual revenues there, have important links to both mainland China and Taiwan,” Baccardax writes. “Foxconn, on the flipside, relies on its Apple contract — the last of which was reportedly worth $7.5 billion — for more than half its revenues.”
“‘We’ve got trillions of dollars seeking our crown jewels of technology,’ said White House trade adviser Peter Navarro last week. ‘There has to be a defense against that.’
Before the rules go into effect, the individuals said, U.S. industry would have a chance to comment,” Bob Davis reports for The Wall Street Journal. “‘The President has made clear his desire to protect American technology,’ said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, in a statement to The Wall Street Journal on Sunday. ‘All possibilities that would better protect American technology, including potential changes to export controls, are under review.'”
“Josh Kallmer, senior vice president at the Information Technology Industry Council, a trade association of high-technology companies, said he expected plenty of companies to offer comments on the proposal,” Davis reports. “‘There is opportunity for the administration to arrive at a formula for policy that addresses national-security risks in a targeted way and not put a blanket on activities that our companies are involved in every single day,’ he said.”

I’m cognizant that in both the U.S. and China, there have been cases where everyone hasn’t benefited, where the benefit hasn’t been balanced. My belief is that one plus one equals three. The pie gets larger, working together. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, March 24, 2018
At least half of the popular fallacies about economics come from assuming that economic activity is a zero-sum game, in which what is gained by someone is lost by someone else. But transactions would not continue unless both sides gained, whether in international trade, employment, or renting an apartment. — Thomas Sowell, June 14, 2006
