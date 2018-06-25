“President Donald Trump is preparing a series of efforts to limit China’s ability to invest in the U.S. tech sector, multiple media reports have suggested, putting the sector front-and-center in the brewing trade war between Washington and Beijing,” Martin Baccardax writes for TheStreet. “The Wall Street Journal first reported Monday that the President will use the wide-reaching International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 to invoke national security concerns to limit the ability of China-owed or China-backed firms to invest in U.S. companies that are linked to ‘industrially significant’ U.S. technology. The reports also said that the U.S. Treasury and Commerce Departments, as well as the National Security Council, were drafting plans to introduce ‘enhanced’ export controls, that could be unveiled as early as this week, to keep American technology from finding its way to China.”

The United States is insisting that all countries that have placed artificial Trade Barriers and Tariffs on goods going into their country, remove those Barriers & Tariffs or be met with more than Reciprocity by the U.S.A. Trade must be fair and no longer a one way street! – U.S. President Trump via Twitter, June 24, 2018

The United States is insisting that all countries that have placed artificial Trade Barriers and Tariffs on goods going into their country, remove those Barriers & Tariffs or be met with more than Reciprocity by the U.S.A. Trade must be fair and no longer a one way street! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2018

“U.S. tech companies, including Apple, which sold more iPhones in China than it has in the US for the past three years and generated 20% of its nearly $200 billion in annual revenues there, have important links to both mainland China and Taiwan,” Baccardax writes. “Foxconn, on the flipside, relies on its Apple contract — the last of which was reportedly worth $7.5 billion — for more than half its revenues.”

Read more in the full article here.

“‘We’ve got trillions of dollars seeking our crown jewels of technology,’ said White House trade adviser Peter Navarro last week. ‘There has to be a defense against that.’

Before the rules go into effect, the individuals said, U.S. industry would have a chance to comment,” Bob Davis reports for The Wall Street Journal. “‘The President has made clear his desire to protect American technology,’ said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, in a statement to The Wall Street Journal on Sunday. ‘All possibilities that would better protect American technology, including potential changes to export controls, are under review.'”

“Josh Kallmer, senior vice president at the Information Technology Industry Council, a trade association of high-technology companies, said he expected plenty of companies to offer comments on the proposal,” Davis reports. “‘There is opportunity for the administration to arrive at a formula for policy that addresses national-security risks in a targeted way and not put a blanket on activities that our companies are involved in every single day,’ he said.”

Read more in the full article here.