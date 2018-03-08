“Trump responded to Musk’s tweets later at his steel and aluminum tariff press conference Thursday,” Kim reports. “‘We are going to be doing a reciprocal tax program at some point, so that if China is going to charge us 25% or if India is going to charge us 75% and we charge them nothing… We’re going to be at those same numbers. It’s called reciprocal, a mirror tax,’ Trump said after reading Musk’s earlier tweets out loud.”
“According to people familiar with the matter, Trump administration officials requested a $100 billion reduction in the U.S.-China trade deficit when meeting with President Xi Jinping’s top economic deputy last week,” Lingling Wei reports for The Wall Street Journal. “According to the people, Liu He, the main architect of China’s economic policy, said in his Washington meetings that narrowing the vast bilateral trade deficit was in China’s interest as China seeks to shift away from an export-led growth model.”
MacDailyNews Take: Perhaps Musk should have stayed on the presidential committees of which he was at one time a member. Seems like that would have been a better avenue for discussing and achieving shared policy goals than Twitter.
