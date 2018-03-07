“He thinks Facebook Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Netflix Inc., and Alphabet Inc. are fairly insulated from tariff and trade-war concerns due to their international revenue streams and service-driven nature,” Bary reports.
“For Apple, Ives believes a likely scenario might be input cost increases of between $20 million to $30 million, due to the use of steel and aluminum in certain products,” Bary reports. “Even his ‘worst case’ scenario of a $50 million increase in input costs would only amount to “a rounding error,” Ives wrote.”
MacDailyNews Take: In this quarter, Apple has guided for a revenue average of roughly $28 million per hour.
