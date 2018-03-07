“GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives wrote Wednesday that he sees tariff action having ‘minimal impact’ on Apple Inc. and the FANG stocks,” Emily Bary reports for MarketWatch.

“He thinks Facebook Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Netflix Inc., and Alphabet Inc. are fairly insulated from tariff and trade-war concerns due to their international revenue streams and service-driven nature,” Bary reports.

“For Apple, Ives believes a likely scenario might be input cost increases of between $20 million to $30 million, due to the use of steel and aluminum in certain products,” Bary reports. “Even his ‘worst case’ scenario of a $50 million increase in input costs would only amount to “a rounding error,” Ives wrote.”

