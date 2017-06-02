“Twitter users are calling on Tim Cook to leave the President’s Council in protest at Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Agreement,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac. “Tesla CEO Elon Musk yesterday tweeted that he had already resigned.”

“Cook had previously urged President Trump to remain party to the agreement, and yesterday sent a company-wide email expressing dismay at the decision,” Lovejoy reports. “In response, a number of Twitter users called on Cook to leave the advisory council of tech leaders.”

Lovejoy reports, “Cook joined the council back in March, alongside Musk and other tech leaders like Bill Gates.”

