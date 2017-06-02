“Cook had previously urged President Trump to remain party to the agreement, and yesterday sent a company-wide email expressing dismay at the decision,” Lovejoy reports. “In response, a number of Twitter users called on Cook to leave the advisory council of tech leaders.”
Lovejoy reports, “Cook joined the council back in March, alongside Musk and other tech leaders like Bill Gates.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Musk’s and Cook’s most recent tweets regarding the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Agreement:
SEE ALSO:
Apple CEO Cook slams President Trump’s decision to withdraw from climate deal; says it’s ‘wrong for our planet’ – June 1, 2017
Despite pleas from Apple CEO Tim Cook and others, President Trump pulls out of Paris Agreement – June 1, 2017
Apple signs on to full page ‘open letter’ ad urging President Trump to keep U.S. in Paris Agreement on climate change – June 1, 2017
Apple CEO Cook calls President Trump as Elon Musk threatens to quit White House advisory councils over Paris decision – May 31, 2017
President Trump leaning toward exiting Paris climate change agreement despite Apple, others urging U.S. to remain in deal – May 31, 2017
Apple to stick with environmental pledges despite President Trump’s gutting of Obama’s climate change orders – March 30, 2017