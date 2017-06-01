“After a period of intense lobbying that spanned the globe – and his administration – White House officials told several news outlets Wednesday that Trump was pulling the US out of the international agreement,” Chambers reports. “Microsoft, Apple, Facebook, Google, Gap, Mars and Tiffany & Co. joined a group of large businesses in publishing an open letter to Trump asking him not to end the United States participation in the global warming agreement. Their ask ran as a full page ad in the New York Times and Wall Street Journal on Thursday [see below].”
“The administration is determining between a formal exit from just the Paris Agreement, a process that could take years, and a total rejection of the United Nations climate change framework that serves as the basis for the pact,” Chambers reports. “European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said of a U.S. pullout: ‘It would be disappointing but I really do not think this would change the course of mankind. There is a much stronger expectation from our partners across the world from Africa, Asia and China that Europe should assume leadership in this effort and we are ready to do that.’”
The full page “open letter” ad:
MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s Environment – Climate Change website states:
We mapped our carbon footprint, and we’re working to eliminate it.
When we measure our carbon footprint, we include hundreds of suppliers, millions of customers, and hundreds of millions of devices. And we’re always looking for ways to make the biggest difference in five major areas: manufacturing, product use, facilities, transportation, and recycling.
To reduce our carbon footprint, we design each generation of our products to be as energy efficient as possible. We’re sourcing lower-carbon materials to make our devices, we’re partnering with suppliers to add clean energy to their facilities, and we produce and procure clean, renewable energy for 96 percent of the electricity used at our global facilities.
Our comprehensive 2016 carbon footprint: 29,500,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.
