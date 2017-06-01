“President Donald Trump is expected to announce his intent to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate change accord in an afternoon ceremony in the White House’s Rose Garden,” Francesca Chambers reports for The Daily Mail. “Myron Ebell, the head of Trump’s environmental division during the presidential transition, said Thursday morning that ‘all signs are good’ for a Paris exit and he does not believe ‘the president is going to disappoint.'”

“After a period of intense lobbying that spanned the globe – and his administration – White House officials told several news outlets Wednesday that Trump was pulling the US out of the international agreement,” Chambers reports. “Microsoft, Apple, Facebook, Google, Gap, Mars and Tiffany & Co. joined a group of large businesses in publishing an open letter to Trump asking him not to end the United States participation in the global warming agreement. Their ask ran as a full page ad in the New York Times and Wall Street Journal on Thursday [see below].”

“The administration is determining between a formal exit from just the Paris Agreement, a process that could take years, and a total rejection of the United Nations climate change framework that serves as the basis for the pact,” Chambers reports. “European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said of a U.S. pullout: ‘It would be disappointing but I really do not think this would change the course of mankind. There is a much stronger expectation from our partners across the world from Africa, Asia and China that Europe should assume leadership in this effort and we are ready to do that.’”

The full page “open letter” ad:





