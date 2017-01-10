“Greenpeace has described Apple as the most environmentally friendly tech company in the world for the third year running, thanks to its high use of renewable energy and the leadership role it takes in encouraging its supply chain to follow its own example,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac.

Apple retains its leadership spot for the third year in a row among platform operators. Both Apple and Google continue to lead the sector in matching their growth with an equivalent or larger supply of renewable energy, and both companies continue to use their influence to push governments as well as their utility and IT sector vendors to increase access to renewable energy for their operations. — Greenpeace

“Apple scored 83% in Greenpeace’s clean energy index, and was awarded grade A in four out of five additional categories,” Lovejoy reports. “Apple scored A in energy transparency, renewable energy commitment, energy efficiency and renewable procurement. Surprisingly, for a company which is noted for speaking out on environmental issues, Greenpeace only awarded the company a B grade for advocacy.”

