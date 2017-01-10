Apple retains its leadership spot for the third year in a row among platform operators. Both Apple and Google continue to lead the sector in matching their growth with an equivalent or larger supply of renewable energy, and both companies continue to use their influence to push governments as well as their utility and IT sector vendors to increase access to renewable energy for their operations. — Greenpeace
“Apple scored 83% in Greenpeace’s clean energy index, and was awarded grade A in four out of five additional categories,” Lovejoy reports. “Apple scored A in energy transparency, renewable energy commitment, energy efficiency and renewable procurement. Surprisingly, for a company which is noted for speaking out on environmental issues, Greenpeace only awarded the company a B grade for advocacy.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As usual, Apple leads the way!
SEE ALSO:
Greenpeace: Apple is tech’s greenest – May 15, 2015
Greenpeace: Apple leading the way in creating a greener, more sustainable internet – April 2, 2014
Greenpeace praises Apple for reducing use of conflict minerals
– February 13, 2014