“‘I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris,’ the president said during his speech,” Colvin and Pace report. “Trump said the agreement disadvantaged the U.S. ‘to the exclusive benefit of other countries,’ leaving American businesses and taxpayers to absorb the cost.”
“Silicon Valley’s tech giants tried stopping Donald Trump from pulling the US out of the Paris Accord. It didn’t work,” Alfred Ng reports for CNET. “Despite multiple warnings from Apple, Facebook and Google, president Trump has decided to drop out of the Paris climate agreement.”
“In February, Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk argued he needed to stay on Trump’s economic forum to help influence the president,” Ng reports. “On Wednesday, Musk said he did ‘all I can to advise’ the president, and threatened to leave Trump’s council if the US left the Paris agreement. After the breaking news, Musk made good on his promise.”
“On Tuesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook personally called the White House to urge Trump to stay in the agreement,” Ng reports. “The same day, CEOs from Google, Facebook, Microsoft, HP and Intel also asked Trump to stay in the agreement.”
MacDailyNews Notee: Vice President Pence and President Trump’s remarks from the White House’s Rose Garden today (remarks begin at 36:59):
