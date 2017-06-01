“President Donald Trump said Thursday he was withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, striking a major blow to worldwide efforts to combat climate change and distancing the country from many allies abroad. He said the U.S. would try to negotiate re-entry on better terms,” Jill Colvin and Julie Pace report for The Associated Press. “‘As of today, the United States will cease all implementation of the nonbinding Paris accord,’ Trump said during a White House Rose Garden announcement. Suggesting renegotiating re-entry was not a major priority, he said, ‘If we can, great. If we can’t, that’s fine.'”

“‘I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris,’ the president said during his speech,” Colvin and Pace report. “Trump said the agreement disadvantaged the U.S. ‘to the exclusive benefit of other countries,’ leaving American businesses and taxpayers to absorb the cost.”

“Silicon Valley’s tech giants tried stopping Donald Trump from pulling the US out of the Paris Accord. It didn’t work,” Alfred Ng reports for CNET. “Despite multiple warnings from Apple, Facebook and Google, president Trump has decided to drop out of the Paris climate agreement.”

“In February, Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk argued he needed to stay on Trump’s economic forum to help influence the president,” Ng reports. “On Wednesday, Musk said he did ‘all I can to advise’ the president, and threatened to leave Trump’s council if the US left the Paris agreement. After the breaking news, Musk made good on his promise.”

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

“On Tuesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook personally called the White House to urge Trump to stay in the agreement,” Ng reports. “The same day, CEOs from Google, Facebook, Microsoft, HP and Intel also asked Trump to stay in the agreement.”

