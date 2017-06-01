“After President Donald Trump said Thursday that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris climate agreement, Apple CEO Tim Cook expressed his disappointment with the decision,” CNBC reports. “‘I spoke with President Trump on Tuesday and tried to persuade him to keep the U.S. in the agreement. But it wasn’t enough,’ Cook wrote [in an email to employees (email in full below)].”

“He assured employees that Thursday’s decision will not affect Apple’s commitments to protect the environment,” CNBC reports. “‘We power nearly all of our operations with renewable energy, which we believe is an example of something that’s good for our planet and makes good business sense as well.'”

CNBC reports, “Cook also called the White House decision ‘wrong for our planet’ in a post on Twitter.”

Decision to withdraw from the #ParisAgreeement was wrong for our planet. Apple is committed to fight climate change and we will never waver. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 2, 2017

