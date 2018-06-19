“China stocks closed at their worst levels since June 2016 following Monday’s holiday and amid increased trade tensions with the U.S.,” Dow Jones Newswires reports. “The Shanghai Composite fell 3.8% to and the Shenzhen Composite slid 6% to 1,666.66, its worst finish since September 2015.”
“Apple Inc. suppliers’ stocks were hit hard around the region, despite a report that U.S. tariffs would spare iPhones produced in China,” Dow Jones Newswires reports. “iPhone-camera maker Cowell E Holdings slumped 12% in Hong Kong to fresh record lows, while smartphone-lens maker Sunny Optical pulled back 5.3% and acoustics firm AAC Technologies dropped 3.3%. In Taiwan, Sunny peer Largan Precision ended down 5.2%. Apple product assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry dropped 2.4%.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Emotion is a necessary component of negotiation.
When the final result is expected to be a compromise, it is often prudent to start from an extreme position. ― John Maynard Keynes
SEE ALSO:
Why Apple CEO Tim Cook is acting like tech’s top diplomat – June 18, 2018
Apple CEO Tim Cook doesn’t expect a full-blown trade war between the U.S. and China – June 5, 2018
President Trump and Apple CEO Cook meet at White House with trade the focus – April 25, 2018
Apple CEO Cook to meet with President Trump – April 25, 2018
Why Apple stock can withstand a Chinese trade war – April 5, 2018
Apple CEO Tim Cook heads to China as President Trump orders 25 percent tariffs on up to $60 billion in Chinese imports – March 23, 2018
BoA Merrill Lynch: Apple is prepping a ‘foldable’ iPhone; U.S. and China trade tensions not an issue for Apple – March 23, 2018
Designed in California. Assembled in China. How Apple’s iPhone skews U.S. trade deficit – March 21, 2018
President Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm deal over China concerns – March 13, 2018
Elon Musk sides with President Trump on trade with China – March 8, 2018
Analyst: President Trump’s tariff impact on Apple would be just a ’rounding error’ – March 7, 2018
Apple and other tech firms caught in crossfire as U.S.-China trade war looms – March 7, 2018
Apple Macs caught up in President Trump’s aluminum tariff plan – March 2, 2018