“The Trump administration’s decision to pursue tariffs on as much as $150 billion in Chinese goods has stoked trade tensions with Beijing that could affect Apple’s business in Asia. The company’s sprawling production chain is also centered in China,” Gurman reports. “Last month, Cook told attendees at a conference in Beijing that he hoped that China and the U.S. could resolve their differences on trade.”
“Cook was among the guests on Tuesday evening at the first state dinner of Trump’s presidency, a formal fete for French President Emmanuel Macron,” Gurman reports. “The Apple chief was accompanied by Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of environment and government affairs and the head of the Environmental Protection Agency under President Barack Obama.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully their meeting goes well.
