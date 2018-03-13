“The decision was unveiled just hours after Hock Tan, the chief executive officer of Singapore-based Broadcom, met with officials at the Pentagon in a last-ditch effort to salvage what would have been the biggest technology deal in history,” McLaughlin reports. “‘There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that Broadcom Ltd.,’ by acquiring Qualcomm, ‘might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States,’ Trump said in the order released Monday evening in Washington.”
“The order underscores the tough stance the Trump administration is taking on foreign takeovers of U.S. technology firms. In September, he blocked the sale of Lattice Semiconductor Corp. to a Chinese-backed investor,” McLaughlin reports. “The order underscores the tough stance the Trump administration is taking on foreign takeovers of U.S. technology firms. In September, he blocked the sale of Lattice Semiconductor Corp. to a Chinese-backed investor. That was just the fourth time in a quarter century that a U.S. president stopped a foreign takeover of an American firm on national security grounds. At least a half-dozen technology deals have collapsed during the Trump administration in the face of concerns raised by CFIUS.”
“Trump’s order came as Broadcom was in the midst of moving its headquarters from Singapore to the U.S. Broadcom had announced the move in November after Tan met with Trump at the White House,” McLaughlin reports. “After the meeting, CFIUS approved Broadcom’s takeover of Brocade Communications Systems, conditioned on the headquarters move, according to Broadcom.”
MacDailyNews Take: Intel’s prayers have been answered.
Intel should be praying that the U.S. government scuttles the Broadcom-Qualcomm merger so they don’t have to try to buy and attempt to integrate Broadcom and that Apple’s Qualcomm dispute goes on for years, so that Intel can at least have time to figure out how to finally make decent modems for iPhones. — MacDailyNews, March 12, 2018
