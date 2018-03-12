“The revelation that Intel Corp. is considering buying Broadcom Ltd., a company valued at more than $100 billion, shows the depth to which the chip giant feels threatened by a potential tie-up between Broadcom and its rival Qualcomm Inc.,” Ted Greenwald reports for The Wall Street Journal. “Since late last year, Intel has been exploring a bid for Broadcom to forestall that company’s $117 billion offer for Qualcomm in what would be the biggest-ever tech deal, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal in an article published Friday. ”

“Intel’s interest in derailing that deal reflects its worry that a combined Broadcom-Qualcomm, which would create the third-largest chip company by revenue after Intel and Samsung Electronics Co., would endanger its competitive position, the people said,” Greenwald reports. “A merged Broadcom and Qualcomm would combine market-leading smartphone chips with a strong presence in data centers, two areas Intel has targeted for growth. ”

“There are several reasons why such a combination may not happen,” Greenwald reports. “Since early 2017…Qualcomm has been in a bitter legal war with Apple over its royalty rates, which the iPhone maker alleges are unfair. Qualcomm hasn’t been able to resolve the conflict quickly, and Apple is considering replacing Qualcomm chips entirely with products from rivals including Intel. Broadcom also sells chips to Apple, and its chief executive, Hock Tan, claims to have a strong relationship with the iPhone maker. If Broadcom takes over Qualcomm, he believes he could resolve the Apple dispute. In that case, Apple could boost Qualcomm’s presence in iPhones at Intel’s expense, especially as 5G ramps up in coming years.”

“The threat to Intel’s business isn’t new; the company has been at risk for more than a decade,” Jean-Louis Gassée writes for Monday Note. “By declining Steve Jobs’ proposal to make the original iPhone CPU in 2005, Intel missed a huge opportunity. The company’s disbelief in Apple’s ambitious forecast is belied by the numbers: More than 1.8 billion iOS devices have been sold thus far.”

“Intel passed on the biggest product wave the industry has seen, bigger than the PC,” Gassée writes. “One may wonder why then-CEO Paul Otellini didn’t make Apple an offer they couldn’t refuse: Access to Intel’s superior silicon manufacturing technology. At the time, Apple had nothing; Intel held all the cards.”

“But perhaps the ultimate source of urgency for Intel is the resolution of Qualcomm vs Apple,” Gassée writes. “Belatedly, Intel realized it needed a seat at the smartphone table. Despite troubles with its more advanced manufacturing processes, the company managed to supply some wireless modems for the iPhone 7, 8 and X. Ironically, the alliance was aided by a long standing and bitter intellectual property dispute between Apple and Qualcomm. If Broadcom’s acquisition of Qualcomm proceeds, the dispute with Apple could disappear… If the dispute is settled, Intel loses its wireless modems deal with Apple. No mobile CPUs + no modems = nothing of substance. Broadcom would be in charge — they would hold all the cards.”

