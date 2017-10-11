“Qualcomm Inc. was fined a record NT$23.4 billion ($773 million) by Taiwan’s Fair Trade Commission in the latest blow from regulators over the way the U.S. company prices mobile phone chips and patents,” Bloomberg News reports. “The company has been violating antitrust rules for at least 7 years and Qualcomm collected NT$400 billion in licensing fees from local companies during that time, the Taiwanese regulator said on its website Wednesday. Qualcomm disagrees with the decision and intends to appeal, the San Diego-based company said in a statement.”

“The Taiwanese regulator said Qualcomm has monopoly market status over key mobile phone standards and by not providing products to clients who don’t agree with its conditions, the U.S. company is violating local laws,” Bloomberg reports. “‘Qualcomm holds big number of standard essential patents in CDMA, WCDMA and LTE segments and is the dominant provider of CDMA, WCDMA and LTE baseband chips,’ the FTC said. ‘It abused its advantage in mobile communication standards, refused to license necessary patents.'”

Bloomberg reports, “Besides the fine, the Fair Trade Commission told Qualcomm to remove previously signed deals that force competitors to provide price, customer names, shipment, model name and other sensitive information as well as other clauses in its agreements.”

