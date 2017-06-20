“The wireless industry’s economically biggest lawsuit — Apple v. Qualcomm in the Southern District of California — just got a whole lot bigger,” Florian Mueller writes for FOSS Patents.

“Contrary to popular misbelief, it was never about ‘only’ $1 billion but always had implications and ramifications to the tune of many billions,” Mueller writes. “There is no more room for doubt now that Apple, which earlier today resoundingly rejected the accusation that it had throttled any of its iPhones, has amended its complaint.”

“All in all, this new complaint is massive. The difference between the original complaint and the new one is, in terms of the potential impact on Qualcomm’s business, comparable to the significance of the original one. Apple is doubling down, not in terms of the number of jurisdictions or suits, but in terms of the economic impact that this dispute may have,” Mueller writes. “I’m starting to wonder how many years it will take before this case is over. Unless they settle…”

Much more, including Apple’s Amended Complaint Against Qualcomm, in the full article here.