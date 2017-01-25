“The lawsuits follow a decision by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to file a complaint on Jan. 17 in which it accused Qualcomm of using anticompetitive tactics to maintain its monopoly of a key semiconductor used in mobile phones,” Bartz reports. “Apple followed with a related lawsuit last Friday. It asked a federal court in California for $1 billion in promised rebates and accused Qualcomm of overcharging for chips.”
Bartz reports, “The chip maker faces legal challenges across the globe.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Qualcomm is feeling the heat now!
Qualcomm’s ridiculous licensing scheme isn’t long for this world.
