“Apple Inc filed a lawsuit against Qualcomm Inc in Beijing, alleging the chip supplier abused its clout in the chip industry and seeking 1 billion yuan ($145.32 million) in damages, Beijing’s Intellectual Property Court said in a statement on Wednesday,” Diane Bartz reports for Reuters. “Apple also filed a second lawsuit against Qualcomm which accused it of failing to live up to promises made to license ‘standard essential patents’ broadly and inexpensively.”

“The lawsuits follow a decision by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to file a complaint on Jan. 17 in which it accused Qualcomm of using anticompetitive tactics to maintain its monopoly of a key semiconductor used in mobile phones,” Bartz reports. “Apple followed with a related lawsuit last Friday. It asked a federal court in California for $1 billion in promised rebates and accused Qualcomm of overcharging for chips.”

Bartz reports, “The chip maker faces legal challenges across the globe.”

Read more in the full article here.