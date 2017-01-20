“The suit, which Apple said it filed Friday in federal district court in the Southern District of California, claims that Qualcomm leveraged its position as a manufacturer of a critical chip used in cellphones to seek “onerous, unreasonable and costly” terms for patents and blocked Apple’s ability to choose another supplier for chipsets,” Mickle reports. “The complaint seeks $1 billion in rebate payments that Apple says Qualcomm has withheld as retribution for Apple’s participation in an investigation by South Korea’s antitrust regulator. The Korean agency last month announced a roughly $853 million fine on Qualcomm for alleged anticompetitive patent licensing practices—a decision Qualcomm also vowed to fight.”
“According to the Apple complaint, Qualcomm’s terms required Apple to pay a percentage of the average selling price of an iPhone to use Qualcomm patents and to exclusively use Qualcomm chips in iPhones from at least 2011 to 2016,” The Wall Street Journal reports. “Apple received what it called quarterly rebates from Qualcomm under terms of the agreement, but Qualcomm began withholding those last year after Apple met with Korean regulators, the suit says.”
“The suit says that Qualcomm told Apple the iPhone maker had forfeited the nearly $1 billion in rebates by responding to the Korea Fair Trade Commission,” WSJ reports. “The suit also says that Qualcomm ‘then attempted to extort Apple into changing its responses and providing false information to the KFTC in exchange for Qualcomm’s release of those payments.'”
MacDailyNews Take: So, now we likely have one good answer to our question of who precipitated the days-old U.S. FTC complaint against Qualcomm.
Still wondering if Broadcom, Intel, Samsung, Texas Instruments, etc. and/or some combination of the aforementioned were also involved.
